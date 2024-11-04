Hyderabad Metro Blue Line Delay: Operations Resume Quickly After Technical Glitch

Passengers on Hyderabad's Blue Line metro service experienced a brief delay on Monday morning due to a minor technical snag. According to Hyderabad Metro, the issue was resolved swiftly, allowing operations to resume with minimal disruption. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail announced the resumption of service: "Thank you for your patience and understanding. We experienced a brief delay on the Blue Line this morning due to a technical issue. We're pleased to inform you that normal operations have resumed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Safe travels!"

The Hyderabad Metro rail network consists of three main lines: the Blue Line between Nagole and Raidurg, the Red Line between Miyapur and LB Nagar, and the Green Line between JBS Parade Ground and MG Bus Station. Launched in 2017, with the inaugural ride flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28, the metro system connects with existing railway stations and bus stations across the city for convenient commuting. The total network covers approximately 69.2 kilometers across the three lines.