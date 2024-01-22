Hyderabad Metro's second phase to have four new corridors

Hyderabad, Jan 22 Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) has prepared a new route map for the second phase of Hyderabad Metro, dropping the routes proposed by the previous government.

HMRL Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy announced on Monday that proposals have been finalised to construct new Metro rail lines on a total stretch of 70 km under the second phase.

The preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the new metro corridors is in full swing and they will be ready in about three months.

The new route map was finalised after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered that the routes proposed by the previous government be dropped as they are not useful for majority of sections.

The dropped routes include the Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport. The foundation stone for the 31-km-long line was laid last year and it was estimated to cost Rs 6,250 crore.

The alternate routes have been prepared to ensure airport connectivity in view of the increased traffic congestion and to meet the demand for public transportation in the future.

The new proposed routes will connect the airport from the four corners of the city to ensure the metro rail services are available to the majority of the commuters in Hyderabad city, the HMRL said.

The main objective of the newly-designed metro rail connectivity is to provide public transportation to a greater number of people at a lower cost.

The earlier metro rail network proposed by the previous government will incur huge expenditure but provide the facility to fewer numbers of people.

Currently, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is providing services on a stretch of 69 km in three corridors between Miyapur and LB Nagar, JBS station to MGBS, and Nagole to Rayadurg.

In the second phase, the metro rail network between Secunderabad JBS to MGBS will be extended up to Chandrayangutta Cross Road.

In addition to this, the metro rail network will be constructed in four new corridors.

Under Corridor 2, the Metro will be extended from MGBS Metro Station to Falaknuma (5.5 km) and from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta Cross Road (1.5 km).

Under Corridor 4, the Metro line will be extended from Nagole Metro Station to LB Nagar Metro Station and connect Chandrayangutta Cross Road, Mailardevpally , P7 Road to Shamshabad Airport (29 km).

Under the same corridor, Metro connectivity will be provided from Mylardevpally to the proposed High Court at Rajendra Nagar via Aramghar (4 km).

Corridor 5 will from Rayadurg Metro Station to Biodiversity Junction, Nanakramguda Junction, Wipro Junction and American Consulate (Financial District) (8 km), while Corridor 6 will be 14-km-long from Miyapur Metro Station to Patancheru via BHEL while Corridor 7 will be from LB Nagar Metro Station to Vanasthalipuram and Hayat Nagar (8 km).

