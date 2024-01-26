Hyderabad, Mother-Son Duo Killed in Reckless Driving Incident

Truck's reckless driving caused the death of a mother and son duo in Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday late night. The duo identified as Ravula Bhanu (25) and his mother Ravula Parvathamma (50), were from Dandumailaram village, Ibrahimpatnam mandal. Deceased was driving on motorcycle when a reckless driver hit them which ultimately caused the death. The incident occurred when they were travelling on the bike driven by Bhanu from their village towards Ibrahimpatnam. When they reached near White gold Spintex Integrated Textile Park, the loaded truck, which was proceeding from Ibrahimpatnam towards Raipur, hit them.

“Due to the impact, the duo flung into the air and fell meters away on the roadside. They suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot,” said a police official. The other motorists passing by the route noticed them and rushed to their rescue but in vain as they had died by then.

On receiving information, the Ibrahimpatnam police reached the spot and took up investigation. Efforts are on to identify and nab the truck driver who is currently absconding. The bodies were shifted to the Ibrahimpatnam Government Hospital for autopsy.