Hyderabad police arrest man from Kerala in cyber fraud case

Hyderabad, March 3 An accused in a cyber fraud case has been arrested from Kerala, Hyderabad Cybercrime Police said.

According to police, Shabi N.H., 46, was providing various bank accounts and also conducting fraudulent transactions, in collusion with cyber fraudsters to cheat innocent people.

The arrest was made during police investigation following a complaint received from a resident of Hyderabad's Chikkadpally, that cyber fraudsters cheated him on the pretext of investing in institutional trading to get huge returns and made him to transfer Rs 18.60 lakh to the bank accounts provided by them.

The Cybercrime Police had registered a case under Section 66(C), (D) of the IT Act and Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and took up investigation.

Police said accused Shabi, and his friend Nishanth, colluded with cyber fraudsters, who were operating from abroad including Dubai, Hong Kong and China and cheated the public on the pretext of investing in institutional trading to get huge returns.

Shabi had provided nine bank accounts to cyber fraudsters to cheat innocent people.

