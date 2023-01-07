Hyderabad Police arrest two burglars, recover stolen items worth Rs 50 lakh

Hyderabad Police on Friday caught two men who have been accused of breaking into several houses and stealing valuables across the city, officials said.

The police acted on a tip-off and arrested the accused.

Officials said that the accused have been identified as Manukonda Anil Kumar and Gopi and gold ornaments weighing about 690 grams were recovered and two motorcycles were also seized from their possession.

The accused targeted the luxurious colonies, as the places are quite isolated. After selecting the place where they want to commit the offence, they committed bike theft in some place and moved to the target place.

On getting an opportunity, they would barge into the targeted house and steal valuables and escape.

Later, at some distance, they used to abandon the motorcycle at the roadside and escape from there.

After committing the theft, the accused used to flee to different cities to evade arrest.

Based on credible information, the South Zone Task Force Team Hyderabad along with Malakpet Police apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen valuables.

The accused and seized property have been handed over to SHO Malakpet for further investigation, officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor