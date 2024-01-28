Hyderabad police arrest two for online cheating, forgery

Hyderabad, Jan 28 Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested two persons for online cheating and forgery in the name of an insurance company.

The accused had collected money from customers using the name of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd.

The two were identified as Bellary Pavan Kumar, 27, a resident of Chennai and Soudri Basavaraj, 27, resident of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. They committed a fraud of Rs 1,88,599.

The police had received a complaint that the cyber fraudsters contacted common people by using the name Cholamandalam MS General Insurance. According to police, Pavan Kumar ran a fake customer care centre with the assistance of Basavaraj and gathered the information of insured persons of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance company and collected the amount on the pretext of renewing their insurance policies.

For committing these cyber frauds, the accused provided bank accounts to insured people and cheated them.

Cyber Crime Police, Hyderabad had registered a case under sections 66(C), 66(D), 66 R/w 43 of IT Act and Aections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 470 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. Seven mobile phones, two laptops, six ATM cards and six SIM cards were seized.

Police has cautioned people not to believe the fraudulent online websites and also not to trust fake calls in the name of insurance companies and also not to follow the unauthorised websites or through any other means.

