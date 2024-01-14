Hyderabad Police arrest two Haryana men for investment fraud

Hyderabad, Jan 14 Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested two men from Haryana in an online investment fraud.

Himanshu (30) and Praveen (26) were involved in creating fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and opening current bank accounts in the name of different firms to cheat innocent people.

Another accused Devender Panchal, a resident of Delhi, is absconding.

The duo from Haryana had colluded with Devender Panchal to supply current bank accounts and cheat the public through online part time job/investment. For committing these cyber frauds, the accused provided many bank accounts to Devender Panchal by using fake ID proofs.

The arrests were made by the police during the investigation following a complaint received from a resident of Ameerpet area in Hyderabad stating that the cyber fraudsters cheated her through an online part time job/investment and made her transfer about Rs 4.75 lakhs to the bank accounts provided by them.

Cyber Crime Police had registered a case under sections 66(C), (D) of the Information Technology Act and sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, Himanshu and Praveen had experience in generating new Aadhaar cards. Praveen had Aadhaar Seva Kendra situated at Faridabad, where he used to create fake Aadhaar cards. They created a current bank account in ICICI in the name of Ruchika Info System and got a fraud amount of Rs 2.5 crores.

Police said Rs 6 lakhs have been freezed in fraudsters’ bank account. Mobile Phones, SIM cards, bank cheque books and other documents were seized.

Police have cautioned the public not to believe the fraudulent online part time Job/investment and also not to invest in unauthorised websites or through any other means, which lures the people in the guise of high returns by investing little amounts by sitting at home.

