Hyderabad Police Ban DJ Sound Systems, Firecrackers During All Religious Processions in City

Hyderabad police have issued a ban on the use of DJ sound systems and firecrackers during all religious processions in the city. In a notification dated September 30, City Police Commissioner CV Anand, invoking powers under the Hyderabad City Police Act and BNSS, announced that the use of DJ sound mixers, amplifiers, and any other high-decibel sound equipment is prohibited for religious processions. The directive applies to both the general public and event organizers to ensure compliance with the new restrictions.

In an effort to curb noise pollution during religious processions, the use of sound systems will be allowed but must adhere to prescribed decibel limits, according to the notification. The notification also stated that the use of firecrackers is strictly prohibited during all religious processions in Hyderabad.

Any violations of the restrictions on DJ systems and firecrackers will result in penal action under the Hyderabad City Police Act, BNS, BNSS, Environmental Protection Act, and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, among other regulations, the notification warned. The order comes into immediate effect and applies to all religious processions across Hyderabad city.

In a meeting of all stakeholders convened by the Hyderabad Police Chief on September 26, almost all the participants, political parties and heads of organisations, unanimously agreed on preventing the use of DJ system and fireworks during religious processions and that strict measures need to be taken to enforce it. The use of DJ system is harmful to the human body besides causing lot of noise pollution, the notification said.

