Hyderabad Police Commissioner launches ‘Safe Ride’ challenge

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (INS) In a bid to encourage responsible driving habits among citizens, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar, on Monday, launched the SafeRideChallenge, a social media initiative aimed at making road safety a viral trend.

He urged motorists to record a short video or take a photo before starting their ride, showing themselves wearing helmets or fastening seat belts, and tag three friends or family members to do the same.

The challenge is designed to create a ripple effect on social media platforms, spreading awareness about safe driving practices among youth and commuters.

“Safety never goes out of style. Every ride begins with a choice to protect yourself and those you love,” Sajjanar said, encouraging citizens to participate. “Together, we can make safety the coolest trend of 2025,” he added.

The initiative highlights three key actions before every journey: fastening seat belts, wearing helmets, and inspiring others to follow suit.

Hyderabad Police have been increasingly using digital platforms to engage citizens in awareness drives, blending creativity with responsibility. With the SafeRideChallenge, they aim to turn safety compliance into a movement that’s both visible and impactful.

Sajjanar, who took over as Police Commissioner earlier this month, has already warned that strict action will be taken against those using mobile phones while driving. “Many drivers, including auto-rickshaw and cab/bike taxi drivers, are often seen watching videos or using earphones while driving. This is dangerous and a punishable offence. Hyderabad Traffic Police will take strict action against such violators,” he posted on ‘X’ “Safety of self, passengers, and fellow road users is paramount. No distraction is worth a life — stay focused, stay safe,” he added.

Sajjanar earlier described drunk drivers as “road terrorists”. He said that they pose a threat not only to themselves but also to others. “While driving in a drunk condition, they do not know whether they will kill someone or themselves. They are like suicide bombers. They may kill one, two or more once they come onto the roads,” the police officer said.

