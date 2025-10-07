Hyderabad Police Commissioner warns against mobile phone use while driving

Hyderabad, Oct 7 Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Tuesday warned that strict action will be taken against those using mobile phones while driving.

The city police chief took to 'X' to issue a warning to the violators. "Many drivers, including auto-rickshaw and cab/bike taxi drivers, are often seen watching videos or using earphones while driving. This is dangerous and a punishable offence. Hyderabad Traffic Police will take strict action against such violators," he posted.

"Safety of self, passengers, and fellow road users is paramount. No distraction is worth a life - stay focused, stay safe," he added.

Sajjanar, who took over as the Police Commissioner last week, has already taken a tough stand on drunk-and-drive cases.

Over the last week, police have intensified the drive against drunk drivers.

After taking charge, Sajjanar described drunk drivers as "road terrorists". He said that they pose a threat not only to themselves but also to others.

"While driving in a drunk condition, they do not know whether they will kill someone or themselves. They are like suicide bombers. They may kill one, two or more once they come onto the roads," Sajjanar said.

The police chief said that families had lost loved ones due to such reckless behaviour. Stating that teams were already tackling traffic violations, he said, if necessary, their numbers will be increased.

Terming traffic management as one of his priorities, Sajjanar said that with lakhs of new vehicles being added every year, congestion is worsening and impacting both time and health.

While serving as the Police Commissioner of Cyberabad, Sajjanar had said that people driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol are no less than terrorists who kill innocent people indiscriminately on the roads.

"Against all popular misconceptions, it is found that most of the drunk drivers are highly educated, employed persons. Shockingly, many of them have been to or stayed in some of the big cities like New York, Melbourne, Singapore, and Dubai, among others, where they would never think of committing any traffic rule violation. But, here in their home state, they indulge in these dangerous acts at the cost of the safety of themselves and other innocent people on roads," he had said.

