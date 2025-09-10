Hyderabad police deport Pakistani national

Hyderabad, Sep 10 Hyderabad police, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, successfully deported a Pakistani national.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Usman alias Md Abbas Ikram, aged 48 years, was deported on Tuesday (September 9) through the Attari Border, Punjab.

The Pakistani had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2011 and was involved in four criminal cases registered in Hyderabad. He was sentenced to imprisonment ranging from one month to five years.

Upon completion of legal proceedings, he was lodged in the Detention Centre, Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad on September 7, 2024. After due process, he was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers.

Usman, from Piplan in Pakistan, was arrested by Cyber Crime police on June 1, 2018, from the Chaderghat area for blackmailing his Hyderabadi wife by threatening to upload videos of her minor daughter on social media. He was convicted and, after completing his term, was freed in 2023.

However, he was again landed in CCS as he was named in another domestic violence case.

The Detention Centre at CCS, established on August 29, 2018, housed 158 detainees from 19 countries, of whom 150 have been deported. Last month, 20 Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal stay and human trafficking were deported through the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The group of Bangladeshis, including nine women, were arrested in operations in the limits of three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. They were found carrying Bangladeshi documents. They were housed at the Detention Centre, CCS, while their cases were processed.

The police had communicated the details of these Bangladeshis to the Bangladesh embassy via the Ministry of External Affairs. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Ministry of Home Affairs were also notified.

A team of Border Security Force (BSF) escorted the Bangladeshis to an entry point on the India-Bangladesh border for repatriation.

