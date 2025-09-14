Hyderabad Police deport Sudanese national after arrest in drug cases

Hyderabad, Sep 14 Hyderabad Police have deported a Sudanese national, who was arrested in two drug cases and was overstaying in India.

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), which arrested Mohamed Yagoub Mohamed Ali, said he was deported to prevent him from indulging in undesirable activities detrimental to national security.

According to police, he came to India on a student visa in July 2012 and took admission in the BCA course at PG College, Secunderabad, Osmania University. Later, he moved to ECIL and rented an independent house. However, he discontinued his BCA second year due to financial problems and got associated with a Tanzanian national residing in another portion of the same house.

In 2018, Kushaiguda police arrested him in an NDPS case and seized eight wet Ganja plants from his possession. He was sent to Chanchalguda Jail, faced trial, and after over one year, he was released on bail.

In 2020, he got associated with a Tanzanian national, a drug consumer, and moved to Paramount Colony, Tolichowki. The Rajendranagar Police raided the premises in 2021 and seized seven grams of charas and heroin from Mohamed Ali. He was arrested, sent to jail and released on bail after one year.

According to Y.V.S. Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force/HNEW, he continued indulging in drug trafficking and maintained links with drug peddlers. On the intervening night of October 24 and 25, 2024, acting on credible information, the HNEW team apprehended him and another Sudanese national, Mohammed AbdulRhman Osman. Osman was found in possession of a narcotic drug (MDMA).

Mohamed Ali was overstaying in India for over 12 years despite the expiry of his passport in 2016 and the visa in 2013. As he had no valid travel documents, he was indulging in the illicit trafficking of drugs. Therefore, a decision was taken to deport him to his country.

HNEW initiated the deportation process with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) Hyderabad. His emergency travel document was obtained from the Sudan High Commission, New Delhi, as his passport and visa had expired. An exit permit was also secured from FRRO Hyderabad. His travel ticket was booked from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai.

A team of HNEW led by G.S. Daniel, Inspector, escorted and deported the foreigner to Sudan.

