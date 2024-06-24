Hyderabad Police draw flak for 'lathi-charge after 11 pm' warning

Hyderabad, June 24 Hyderabad Police came under flak from different quarters on Monday following an announcement warning people of lathi-charge if seen on roads after 11 p.m.

A video of the announcement being made through a loudspeaker fitted to an autorickshaw in the Old City area was widely circulated on social media wherein the announcer is heard warning people that if they are seen on roads after 11 p.m., they will be beaten up.

"Do not even dare to be seen after 11 p.m. If you dare, you will be beaten and lathi-charged. Police will not be friendly. Don't open (shops) after 11 pm," the announcer was heard as saying.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, meanwhile, questioned Telangana DGP and Hyderabad Police Commissioner if such an announcement can be made in Jubilee Hills, a posh neighbourhood in the city.

“Whether they are Irani chai hotels or pan shops or commercial establishments, they should be allowed to remain open till 12 midnight at least. In any case, there should be a uniform policy across the board. Big metros across the country allow shops to remain open till late in the night. There’s already an economic downturn. Why is it different in Hyderabad,” he asked.

Many netizens found fault with the police for openly declaring that they are not friendly to the people.

The announcement came after directions to shops and commercial establishments to close down their business by 11 p.m.

The restriction was imposed in view of the law and order situation. The city police are on alert following a spate of murders during the last few days.

People were also advised not to offer rides to strangers and move aimlessly on roads late at night. Those consuming liquor in public places have been warned of stringent action.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the law and order situation recently, directed the police to act tough to check crime.

The police have intensified night patrolling in the city to check the movement of criminals and inebriated people causing nuisance on the roads.

During the last couple of days, the police rounded up youth found roaming on the streets after midnight and counselled them.

