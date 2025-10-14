Hyderabad police launch special drive against use of mobile phone while driving

Hyderabad, Oct 14 Hyderabad traffic police have launched a special drive against the use of mobile phones while driving and booked 2,345 cases during the last two days, a senior official said on Tuesday.

According to D. Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), traffic police booked these cases on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 80,555 cases were booked for using mobile phones while driving or riding from January 1, 2025, to October 12, 2025.

The Joint Commissioner warned all motorists not to use mobile phones while driving or riding any vehicle. These special drives will continue across the city, and violators will face stringent legal action, including forwarding of cases to court for penalties, he said

The Hyderabad traffic police appeal to all citizens to cooperate in maintaining road safety by avoiding mobile phone use while driving. Remember, no call is more important than a life, Joel Davis said.

The police have observed that a significant number of motorists continue to use mobile phones while driving or riding. Using a mobile phone while riding or driving endangers not only their lives but also the safety of other road users.

Mobile phone usage while driving distracts the driver’s attention, reduces reaction time, and is one of the major causes of road accidents. Despite repeated warnings, this dangerous practice continues on city roads.

In view of the increasing instances of such violations, the traffic police launched a special enforcement drive across the city.

Vigilant citizens have been requested to report traffic violations to the Hyderabad Traffic Police through official social media handles Facebook, X (Twitter) or via the Traffic Helpline 9010203626 and e-Challan helpdesk 8712661690.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V. C. Sajjanar, on Monday, launched the SafeRideChallenge, a social media initiative aimed at making road safety a viral trend.

He urged motorists to record a short video or take a photo before starting their ride, showing themselves wearing helmets or fastening seat belts, and tag three friends or family members to do the same.

The challenge is designed to create a ripple effect on social media platforms, spreading awareness about safe driving practices among youth and commuters.

