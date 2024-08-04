Hyderabad Police rescue six-year-old kidnapped girl

Hyderabad, Aug 4 Hyderabad Police have rescued a six-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from a busy area in Abids in the heart of the city on Saturday, an official said on Sunday.

Acting swiftly, the police rescued the girl within 24 hours and arrested the accused, a native of Bihar.

Abids police traced in Inmul Narva village in Rangareddy district. Police handed over the girl to her parents.

Angry family members of the girl tried to attack the accused when he was brought to Abids Police Station.

Police were questioning the accused, identified as Bilal, about the motive behind the kidnap.

The girl was kidnapped from Kattal Mandi area when she was playing with her cousin.

Priyanka, a housewife residing in Begum Bazar, had lodged a missing complaint with Abids Police Station.

The complainant had told police that she had gone to her mother's house in Kattal Mandi along with her niece Pragathi on Saturday afternoon.

The girl was playing with her four-year-old cousin Vruthik near Muthyalamma temple. After some time, Vruthik returned home alone.

Priyanka began looking for Pragathi but could not find her.

She lodged a complaint with Abids police, which took up the investigation.

Five teams were constituted to trace the girl. The police scanned the CCTV footage and found a suspicious individual taking the girl in an autorickshaw.

The investigation revealed that the kidnapper lured the girl with chocolates and took her in an autorickshaw to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

He then took the child to Rangareddy district in an RTC bus.

The police traced the victim and the accused Inmul Narva village in the limits of Kothur police station in Rangareddy district on Sunday morning and brought them to Hyderabad.

Police registered a case against the kidnapper under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

--IANS

ms/pgh

