Hyderabad police rescues four-year-old boy, arrests kidnapper

Hyderabad, Nov 5 Hyderabad police have rescued a four-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Osmania General Hospital, within a few hours and arrested the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

Police arrested Shaik Jaweed, a labourer who lives on the footpath, when he was boarding a train with the kidnapped boy at Dabeerpura Railway Station early on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, B. Balaswamy, said that the Afzalgunj Police Station received a complaint from a woman at 10 p.m. on Monday that her son Mohd Shoheb had gone missing from Osmania Hospital.

Complainant Rubeena Begum, a resident of Mangar Basti in Mallepally, told police that Shoheb had gone to the hospital with her husband Mohd Saddam on Monday morning. The woman said when they did not return home till 6 p.m., she went to the hospital. While she found her husband sleeping in the waiting hall, their son was missing.

She then approached Afzalgunj Police Station with the request to trace him. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

A police team led by Station House Officer G. Lingeshwar Rao verified the CCTV footage at various locations including Public Garden, Nampally Railway Station, Secunderabad Railway Station, Indira Park, Tank Bund, and L&T Metro Stations as well as isolated places during the night time and showed the missing boy’s photograph at all bus stands and railway stations.

While verifying the CCTV footage, the suspect was seen along with the baby boy at Dabeerpura Flyover Bridge. The team immediately reached the spot and apprehended the accused who was trying to board the train at Dabeerpura Railway Station along with the boy.

According to police, the 35-year-old accused is a native of Warangal town and was living on a footpath near Osmania Hospital. Police registered a case of kidnapping under section 137 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The DCP said that the team apprehended the accused and rescued the boy within 12 hours from the time of the offence. Senior police officials appreciated the team for their good work.

