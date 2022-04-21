Hyderabad reported season's hottest day on Thursday

Season's highest temperature was recorded at Hyderabad city on Thursday.

"The temperature in the city has been recorded 40.6 degrees, it is the highest day temperature recorded in the year," said the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the parts of city with winds surfing at the speed of 6 to 10 kilometres per hour. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively, in the next 24 hours.

While, for the next 48 hours, a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers with a wind speed of around 6 to 10 kilometres per hour is likely to be experienced by the citizens.

According to the IMD, the temperature can reach its maximum at 39 degrees Celcius and minimum at 26 degrees Celcius in the next 48 hours.

However, currently, the heat conditions have soared in the city with the rising temperature directly affecting human health.

The State Meteorological Centre has also urged people to avoid going to the sun from 12 PM to 3 PM.

( With inputs from ANI )

