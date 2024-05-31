Hyderabad: Sale of Uniforms and Stationery Banned on School Premises

The District Educational Officer of Hyderabad, R. Rohini, has issued a directive instructing private unaided schools to cease the sale of uniforms, shoes, and belts within their premises. This move aims to curb potential commercial activities within school compounds and ensure a focus on educational priorities.

It also require that any sale of book and stationery by schools must operate on a non-commercial, no-profit-no-loss basis aligning with recent court orders, new guidelines stated.

The directive further mandates that any sale of books, notebooks, and stationery at school counters must strictly follow a non-commercial, no-profit-no-loss basis, as per court orders. This initiative aims to prevent parents from being unfairly charged for essential school supplies.

In addition, all Deputy Educational Officers and Deputy Inspectors of Schools in Hyderabad District have been directed to establish mandal-level committees for regular monitoring of private schools. These committees will help ensure compliance with the regulations and uphold the quality of education provided in these institutions.

These committees have been assigned the responsibility of ensuring strict adherence to the new regulations. If any violations are identified, they are mandated to report them to the District Educational Officer (DEO) for appropriate action to be taken. This measure aims to uphold the integrity of the regulations and maintain accountability within the educational system.

The District Educational Officer (DEO) has underscored the urgency of this directive, directing all Deputy Educational Officers and Deputy Inspectors of Schools to promptly implement the orders and furnish compliance reports without delay.

This directive has been disseminated to all pertinent educational authorities, including the Regional Joint Director of School Education, the Collector and District Magistrate of Hyderabad, and the Commissioner of School Education, Telangana State.

