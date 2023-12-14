Hyderabad secures top spot for 6th consecutive time as best city to live in India

Hyderabad has secured the title of the best city to live in India for the sixth consecutive time, according to the 2023 Mercer's Quality of Living (City Ranking) survey. Despite a slight dip in its global ranking, Hyderabad maintained its lead over other major Indian cities, showcasing its allure in various aspects of daily life.

The factors contributing to Hyderabad's success in the survey include political stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and the socio-cultural environment. Before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyderabad had previously secured this recognition five times in a row, from 2015 to 2019. Although its global ranking slipped a few places from 143 in 2019 to 153 in 2023, it maintained its lead over other major Indian cities such as Pune (154), Bengaluru (156), Chennai (161), Mumbai (164), Kolkata (170), and Delhi (172).

The Mercer's report aims to evaluate the practical aspects of daily life for expatriate employees and their families in various locations worldwide. Alongside assessing the quality of living, the survey also gauges the cost of living in major cities globally.

In terms of affordability, Hyderabad emerged as one of the most economical destinations, securing the 202nd rank among 227 cities worldwide. This positioning underscores the city's attractiveness for its residents in terms of cost-effectiveness. On the flip side, Mumbai ranked high on the cost of living charts with a global rank of 147, followed by New Delhi (169), Chennai (184), and Bengaluru (189).

Consistent with the 2022 rankings, where Hyderabad stood at the 192nd spot globally in Mercer's Cost of Living Survey, the city maintains its reputation for providing a more affordable lifestyle compared to other major Indian metros. This affordability encompasses various aspects of daily life, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment. The city's allure for migrants is evident, with many expressing their choice of Hyderabad not only for employment opportunities but also for the comfort it affords.