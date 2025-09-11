Hyderabad Shocker: 50-Year-Old Woman Murdered; Killers Loot Gold, Cash and Shower Before Escaping

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly murdered inside her home by two intruders who had broken in with the intention to steal. The horrifying crime occurred under the Kukatpally police limits, where the victim was later discovered with fatal stab injuries. Disturbingly, reports indicate that the accused not only carried out the murder but also used the shower to clean themselves before fleeing the scene. Investigators suspect that one of the intruders may have been employed as a house help, possibly aided by an accomplice, in executing the crime.

According to NDTV, the attackers reportedly struck the woman on the head with a pressure cooker and then slit her throat using a knife and scissors. After committing the act, the assailants reportedly took a shower before leaving, and are said to have stolen 40 grams of gold along with ₹1 lakh in cash. The level of premeditation and audacity has left authorities and local residents horrified, as police continue to gather evidence and investigate the sequence of events leading up to the murder.

Suspicion arose when the woman, identified as Renu Agarwal, did not respond to calls from her husband and 26-year-old son, who had left home for work around 10 am the previous day. Concerned by her unresponsiveness in the evening, family members returned home, only to find the apartment door locked. After breaking it open, they discovered her lifeless body. A police official told ANI that repeated unanswered calls prompted the family to rush back, ultimately uncovering the tragic scene that has left the household and neighbors in shock.

CCTV footage revealed the presence of two men in the apartment complex on the day of the murder, one reportedly being the newly employed house help of the victim. “The male house help had been working for ten days, and we suspect he, along with a friend, may have been involved,” a police official stated. Authorities are actively searching for the suspects, identified as Harsha and Roushan, with indications that they may be headed toward Ranchi, reported NDTV. While Agarwal lived on the 13th floor, the other accused, Roushan, had been employed as a domestic worker by a neighbor on the 14th floor, highlighting a disturbing level of familiarity and planning in the crime.

Police have formally registered a case, and the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Investigators are examining the possibility of inside involvement, given the access the house help had to the apartment. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward. Meanwhile, the horrifying details of this murder have left the local community shaken, raising questions about domestic security and trust in personnel employed within households.