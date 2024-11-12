Hyderabad Shocker: Devotee Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack During Circumambulation at Temple, Video Emerges

Hyderabad, Telangana (November 12, 2024): A 31-year-old devotee collapsed and died after suffering a heart while performing circumambulation at the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony area of Hyderabad.

#HeartAttack :



In a tragic incident, a man named Vishnuvardhan (31) suddenly collapsed due to #CardiacArrest, during circumambulation, at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in KPHB colony, #Hyderabad, caught on #CCTV.



Despite CPR attempts by fellow devotees, he couldn’t be revived.… pic.twitter.com/xXBe6phimq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 12, 2024

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the temple. The footage shows Vishnuvardhan standing beside a pillar during his usual spiritual routine. Moments later, he unexpectedly collapses. Devotees nearby rushed to his aid and attempted to revive him using CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to reports, Vishnuvardhan, originally from Kadiri in the Sathyasai district, had been living in Hyderabad and working in the private sector.