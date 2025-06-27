Hyderabad Shocker: Married Couple Arrested for Live-Streaming Their Sex Acts for Money

A man and his wife were arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly filming their sexual acts and distributing access to the videos in exchange for money, police said on Thursday. The couple also reportedly live-streamed these acts on a mobile application, charging viewers under a pay-to-watch model. The accused — a 41-year-old cab driver and his 37-year-old wife — reportedly wore masks to conceal their identities while recording the explicit content. According to news agency PTI, after filming the acts, the couple would share access links with individuals who paid to view the material.

An NDTV report revealed that the couple charged ₹2,000 for live-streaming sessions and ₹500 per recorded video. The earnings from this illicit activity reportedly exceeded the husband's income as a cab driver. During police interrogation, the couple admitted to engaging in the act for “easy money,” targeting primarily young viewers. Authorities said the digital sex-for-money operation was operated from their home and had been active for some time. The East Zone Task Force arrested the duo after receiving a tip-off and raiding their residence. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and further investigation is underway.