Hyderabad Shocker: Newlywed Dies by Suicide Two Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

A distressing incident has come to light in Hyderabad, where a newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide due to persistent dowry harassment. The shocking event occurred on Sunday, when the woman ended her life by hanging herself, reportedly driven to the extreme step by continuous torment from her husband.The deceased has been identified as Pujitha, who had been married just two months ago. The incident took place in the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony of Hyderabad city. Based on the complaint filed by Pujitha's family, police have registered a case against her husband and six other family members, and an investigation is underway.Srinivas, who works as a salesman in a gold shop in KPHB Colony, married Pujitha from Khammam district on April 16. For a few days after the wedding, Srinivas treated Pujitha well. However, he soon began harassing her for additional dowry, constantly tormenting her for more money.

Victim Driven to Despair by Husband's Torment

Pujitha was completely broken by her husband's incessant harassment, becoming fed up with her life. Distraught by the escalating torment from her husband, Pujitha died by suicide by hanging herself in her home on Sunday. This drastic step, taken just two months after her marriage, has shocked everyone. Pujitha's family has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband Srinivas and his family mentally tortured her. The complaint states that they had spent ₹11 lakh on the wedding and had also given a dowry.

Deceased Woman's Family Alleges Continuous Demands

The deceased woman's family claims that after the wedding, Pujitha's husband and in-laws began demanding an additional ₹10 lakh and started harassing her. Pujitha's family alleges they had promised Srinivas and his family the ₹10 lakh after their crops were harvested. Despite this, the harassment of Pujitha did not stop. According to the police, a case has been registered against husband Srinivas and six other members of his family, and further investigation is ongoing.