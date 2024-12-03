Hyderabad to be developed as a global city: CM Revanth

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government is trying to develop Hyderabad as a global city on par with cities like New York and Tokyo.

Stating that Hyderabad would become a world-class city if the infrastructure was further improved by spending Rs 1.50 lakh crore, he urged the Centre to provide funds.

He was speaking at the launch of various development works worth Rs.5,827 crore at a public meeting titled ‘Hyderabad Rising’ organised to mark one year of the Congress government in the state.

He underlined the need to prepare plans for the future development of Hyderabad saying the city is not just a state capital but has a reputation globally.

The Chief Minister his government has plans to establish a Future City on 40,000 to 50, 000 acres of land at Mucherla.

“About 15,000 acres of land is available. There is another 15,000 acres of forest land. If the farmers cooperate in giving another 15,000 acres, we will develop a wonderful city which will compete with cities like New York, Tokyo and Singapore,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government envisaged plans to build a 360 km ‘Telangana Maniharam’ or Regional Ring Road at a cost of Rs. 35,000 crores.

He said plans were afoot to build cold storages in the international fruit market at Ibrahimpatnam.

He mentioned that Delhi is completely polluted while Mumbai is inhabitable during floods. The people of Chennai people are also struggling due to flood fury. Bengaluru residents are facing regular traffic problems for hours and Kolkata people have been experiencing innumerable problems.

“Every city in the country is embroiled in problems. We should learn from those cities and be careful that Hyderabad does not become like other cities,” he said while defending his plans to revive the Musi River.

Slamming both BRS and BJP for opposing the Musi Rejuvenation Project, he asked if they wanted Hyderabad to become another Delhi.

He said HYDRAA has created fear in the hearts of the encroachers of lakes, ponds and other water bodies.

The Chief Minister slammed Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for opposing the Musi Rejuvenation project and alleging that he was creating hurdles fearing the government would get a better name than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He asked Kishan Reddy to prove sincerity for the development of Telangana and Hyderabad by bringing Rs 25,000 crore from the Centre for Musi project. He asked Kishan Reddy to tell people how much funds he had brought to the state since he became a Union Minister.

Stating that Rs. 35,000 crores are required for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro, he wanted Kishan Reddy to announce how much he would bring from the Centre. The Centre gave funds to Gujarat Metro and Chennai Metro. Why is the Centre not giving funds to expand Hyderabad Metro, he asked.

He asked Kishan Reddy to show Musi pollution to Prime Minister Modi. He offered to felicitate both PM Modi and Kishan Reddy in the presence of 10 lakh people in Hyderabad if the Union Minister brings Rs.1.5 lakh crore for the development of Hyderabad.

Accusing BRS of neglecting Hyderabad during the last 10 years, he claimed that it was the Congress party which laid the foundation for the development of the Information Technology sector in Hyderabad and brought water from Krishna and Godavari rivers to quench the thirst of people. The foresight of successive Congress governments helped address the drinking water problem, he said.

Revanth Reddy said it was the Congress government which built Hyderabad International Airport. He claimed that former union minister S. Jaipal Reddy worked hard to bring Metro Rail to Hyderabad.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers also addressed the public meeting.

