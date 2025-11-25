Hyderabad to expand as Telangana govt decides to merge 27 urban local bodies with GHMC

Hyderabad, Nov 25 In a move that is likely to turn Hyderabad into one of the biggest city conglomerates in the country, the Telangana Cabinet has decided to merge all the municipalities and corporations within the Hyderabad Telangana Core Urban Area with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Cabinet, at its meeting on Tuesday chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, approved the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) (municipalities and corporations) within, outside and abutting the Outer Ring Road with GHMC.

The Cabinet approved the necessary amendments to the GHMC Act and the Telangana Municipal Act for this purpose.

The areas proposed to be merged with the GHMC include Pedda Amberpet, Jalpally, Shamshabad, Turkayamjal, Manikonda, Narsingi, Adibatla, Thukkuguda, Medchal, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, Gundlapochampally, Thumkunta, Kompally, Dundigal, Bollaram, Tellapur, Ameenpur, Badangpet, Bandlaguda Jagir, Meerpet, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Jawaharnagar, and Nizampet.

The merger is expected to increase the area of GHMC to 1,800 to 2,000 square kilometres, compared to the current area of about 650 square kilometres.

This will turn Hyderabad into one of the largest and biggest urban conglomerations in the country.

The move is expected to ensure uniformity and regulated urban development with planned expansion, seamless infrastructure and service delivery.

It is also expected to prevent haphazard settlement growth congestion and environmental stress.

According to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, the integration of 27 urban local bodies with the GHMC will also facilitate efficient resource mobilisation, disaster management and investment inflows.

The department noted that unregulated growth in outlying municipalities has led to disparities in urban services, infrastructure quality and planning standards.

Integrating these ULBs with GHMC brings equitable standards for housing, roads, sanitation, water supply and public amenities.

The proposal for merger of 27 ULBs was under consideration for last few months and the decision has been taken after the term of the local bodies came to an end.

The term of present GHMC is also coming to an end in February 2026.

