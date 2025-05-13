Hyderabad Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Today, May 13 for Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk and Dinner at Chowmahalla Palace

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced restrictions for commuters today, Tuesday, May 13th, due to the upcoming 72nd Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk. Officials stated that traffic will be affected between 2 PM and 11 PM as several roads will be closed or have diversions in place to accommodate the event. The Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk is scheduled to take place at Charminar, followed by a welcome dinner at the Chowmahalla Palace.

The traffic police have indicated that restrictions will impact routes connecting Madina to Charminar, Shalibanda, Volga Junction, and Moosabowli via Khilwat.Commuters are advised to plan their journeys keeping these restrictions in mind. The 72nd Miss World pageant began on May 10th with an inauguration at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad and will continue until May 31st.

Here are the diversion points:

Madina Junction: Traffic coming from Nayapool toward Charminar will be diverted at the Madina Junction toward City College.

Himmatpura: Vehicles on these points coming from Nagulchintha/Shalibanda areas toward Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, toward Hari Bowli, and Volga Junction to Fateh Darwaza Road.

Volga Junction: The traffic from Himmatpura will be diverted toward Fateh Darwaza.

Moosabowli: All the vehicles from Puranapool will be diverted toward City College and Fateh Darwaza via Doodbowli.

Chowk Maidan Kaman: The traffic will be moved towards Kotla Aliza or the Moghalpura side.

Etebar Chowk: Vehicles coming at this point toward Gulzarhouse will be diverted toward Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

Sher E Baitul Kaman: The vehicles will not be allowed towards Gulzar House but will be diverted at Mitti-ke-Sher Junction toward Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court road.

Lakkad Kote: Those coming from the APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote toward Mirlam Mandi Market.

Apart from the diversions, a couple of road junctions are also expected to experience heavy congestion. Some of them are Puranapool Darwaza, Good Will Cafe, M J Bridge, Delhi Gate, Nayapool, Dewan Devdi, Madina X Road, Mandi Kaman, Sheran Hotel, Kali Kaman, Punchmohalla, Relax Hotel, Moghalpura Kaman, Ganesh Book, Himmatpura Junction, Volga Junction, Laldarwaza X Road, and Aliabad Junction.