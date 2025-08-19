Hyderabad Tragedy: 2 Dead, 1 Injured in Accident While Transporting 22-foot Ganesh idol from Laxmiguda to Puranapul

Hyderabad: In tragic accident two people died and another injured while transporting a Ganesh idol from Jalpalli to Purnaranapul. Police said on Tuesday that this incident occurred under Bandalguda police station limits on Monday. Police suspect electrocution as the cause of deaths. Following the accident bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the injured has been admitted to a hospital.

Bandalguda police told ANI that, "Early this morning, Ganesh festival organisers from Purnaranapul in Chandrapuri area were transporting a 22-foot Ganesh idol from Laxmiguda near Jalpalli to Puranapul. Two persons, identified as Toli and Vikas, died, and another person was injured." According to official reports, "The cause of death is unclear, but we suspect electrocution. The injured person is currently undergoing treatment, and an investigation is underway. The idol is being taken to Jalpalli Laxmiguda".

Earlier similar incident took place, during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in the Ramanthapur area of Hyderabad, where five people died and four others were injured when a chariot came into contact with a high-tension wire.

The State Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and said medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the government.