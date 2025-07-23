Hyderabad Tragedy: 23-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Losing Rs 5 Lakh in Online Ludo Game

Playing games online is okay but getting addiction of it and investing money on it can be risky. In recent case a 23-year-old youth committed suicide after losing lakhs of money on online platform. This incident took place in Hyderabad on July 23rd. As per the reports youth took poison and killed himself after losing Rs 5,00,000 in a Ludo game on an online gaming app. Deceased Gaddameedi Venkatesh (23) was working as a gardener at Roast Cafe.

Telugu Scribe report stated that Venkatesh was originally from Jakler village in Narva mandal, Mahbubnagar district. He had moved to Hyderabad four years ago where he was working as a gardener at Roast Cafe. Venkatesh was addicted to online game ludo which involve real money and over the year he lost 5 lakhs and due to huge loss he decide to end his life.

Police are investigating the incident. This case highlights the dangers of online gambling disguised as simple games, emphasizing that online gaming involving real money is risky and potentially life-threatening. Youths, in particular, should avoid such activities.