Hyderabad woman ends life after son failed in CA exam
By IANS | Published: August 10, 2023 10:50 AM 2023-08-10T10:50:09+5:30 2023-08-10T10:55:03+5:30
Hyderabad, Aug 10 Upset over her son not clearing Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam, a woman died by suicide in Balaji Nagar Enclave of Gajularamaram in Hyderabad.
According to police, Pushpa Jyothi (41), a housewife, hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her house on Wednesday.
On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.
A case has been registered at Jeedimetla Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.
Worried over his future, Jyothi took the extreme step when she was alone at home. Her husband is a private employee.
The couple has two sons and one of them recently appeared in the CA exam.
