Hyderabad woman murdered in Australia

Hyderabad, March 10 A young woman from Hyderabad, who had been living with her family in Australia, has been found murdered, according to reports.

The body of Chaitanya Madhagani alias Swetha was found in a bin on the side of a deserted road in Buckley, west of Geelong in Victoria on Saturday.

Swetha was living with husband and their three-year-old son in Melbourne.

Local police suspect that the two parties involved are known to one another, and the offender may have fled overseas. Police established a second crime scene at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook in southwestern Melbourne.

They suspect that the woman was murdered at home and her body was dumped in a bin some 82 km away.

Swetha's husband, Ashok Raj Varikuppala, reportedly flew back to India recently with the couple's son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor