Hyderabad: Woman stabbed in day light on street by jilted lover

A shocking incident has taken place in Hyderabad. A mother of six has been attacked by a young man with a one-sided love affair. A young man attacked a woman in the middle of the street on Friday. The news agency IANS has given information in this regard. The incident has caused a stir in the area. It is learned that the woman was seriously injured in the incident. The young man was even more shocked to hear that the woman had refused to marry the young man who was madly in love with her. He chased the woman and stabbed her on Friday, seriously injuring her. The incident took place on a busy road in Hafiz Baba Nagar in the old city. A 48-year-old woman has been admitted to hospital following the incident. Police are searching for the man who fled after the attack. Police are investigating the matter further.

According to Kanchanbagh Police Station Inspector Uma Maheshwara Rao, a man was caught on camera stabbing a woman several times in Hafiz Baba Nagar. The woman was attacked after she refused to marry the man. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused. The woman is currently out of danger and the search for the accused is on. Five squads have been formed to nab the accused. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, showing a young man wearing a burqa chasing a woman, suddenly attacking her from behind with a long knife. He did not stop even after the woman was injured and fell down, and the assailant also tried to stab her when a man tried to approach her.

The injured woman, a mother of six, had been harassed and chased by her neighbor for years, the victim's family said. She had lodged a complaint with the police last year. But police arrested him and later released him.