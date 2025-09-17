Hyderabad: Young Woman’s Body Found in Gunny Bag Under Kismatpur Bridge

A shocking discovery has been made in the Telangana capital. A young woman’s nude body was found stuffed in a gunny bag under Kismatpur Bridge, raising alarm in the area. Police suspect the woman was killed about three days ago. Preliminary investigation suggests she may have been sexually assaulted before her murder. The victim is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

Local residents were terrified after the body was found. Rajendranagar police rushed to the scene after receiving information and began collecting evidence from the surrounding area. CCTV footage is being examined to identify suspects.

The woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed. Police are also speaking to local residents to gather more information. Senior officials said the case is being treated very seriously. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter from all angles.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the case to contact the nearest police station immediately. Meanwhile, police are checking reports of missing persons and reviewing whether any relevant cases have been registered at nearby stations. Fingerprints and other evidence have been collected from the crime scene.