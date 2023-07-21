Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar filled to brim due to incessant rains

Hyderabad, July 21 Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar lake has filled to the brim due to incessant rains for the last four days.

The lake in the heart of the city touched the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 514.75 meters on Friday.

Authorities are closely monitoring the water level and the discharge.

State Minister T. Srinivas Yadav reviewed the situation with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Rose.

The minister asked officials to alert people in low-lying areas including in areas abutting the discharge channels of Hussain Sagar.

The lake has been receiving copious inflows through various storm water drains which join it due to incessant rains.

GHMC Commissioner inspected water levels and discharge in Hussain Sagar along with Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) Director Prakash Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and other officials.

In view of the continuing rains, the state government has declared two-day holidays for all government offices and educational institutions in the limits of GHMC on Friday and Saturday.

Following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s direction, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued the orders.

Emergency services such as medical, milk supply etc will continue uninterrupted.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the Labour Department to take steps to ensure that private companies announce holidays.

The torrential rain has affected normal life in the state capital. Inundation of low-lying areas was reported from various parts of the city and outskirts.

Meanwhile, the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs in the outskirts of Hyderabad were also receiving huge inflows due to the continuing downpour.

Osman Sagar has received 1,100 cusecs of water and it water level on Friday stood atd 1784.70 feet against Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1790.

Similarly, the water level of Himayat Sagar after receiving 1,200 cusecs of water, has increased to 1761.20 feet against FTL of 1763.50 feet.

