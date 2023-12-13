Hyderabad's new police chief tells drug gangs to pack off

Hyderabad, Dec 13 Hyderabad's new Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Wednesday warned drug trafficking gangs that they have no place in Telangana and Hyderabad and asked them to pack off.

After taking charge as the city police chief, he told media persons that drug gangs will not be tolerated.

"I want to tell drug gangs and those promoting drugs that they pack off. Leave our city, our state. We are not going to tolerate you however big you are," he said.

Stating that the police would tackle the drug menace with an iron hand to achieve the goal of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to make Telangana and Hyderabad free from drugs, he said the focus will be on places where there is incidence of drug abuse Sreenivasa Reddy warned pubs, high-end bars and restaurants and farm houses that if they indulge in illicit activity, strong action will be taken against them.

He also mentioned some people in the film industry using drugs.

The police chief said they would hold talks with the industry bodies like Film Chambers to curb the menace through education.

"Some people in the cine industry are behaving like children by organising parties and encouraging use of drugs," he said.

The Police Commissioner said the police would take stringent measures to cut the demand because if there is no demand, there will be no supply.

"The city is the destination. This is where the drugs come from all sides," he added.

Speaking about his priorities, the new Commissioner said while focussing on basic policing, he would try to take it to the next level.

"We will try to bring transparent and accountable policing," he said.

Sreenivasa Reddy said he would use his past experience as DCP (traffic), to improve traffic management.

Stating that the late slogan of friendly policing is being decried, he said the police would be friendly with those who respect and abide by law and will deal firmly with the law breakers.

The IPS officer of 1994 batch was Tuesday appointed the police commissioner, Sreenivasa Reddy took the charge from Sandeep Shandilya, who has been posted as director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Before being appointed the Police Commissioner, Sreenivasa Reddy was working as Additional DGP, Organisation & Legal.

He earlier had served as Superintendent of Police of Nellore, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, DCP, Traffic, Hyderabad, Group Commander Greyhounds, Joint Director, ACB, DIG, Hyderabad Range, Additional Director, ACB, IGP, Coastal Security Police, Vizag, Special Secretary, Home Department, IGP, Training & Legal, IGP, Operations (Greyhounds & OCTOPUS), and Addl. DGP Operations (Greyhounds & OCTOPUS).

