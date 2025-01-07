Hyderabad's second longest flyover thrown open, named after former PM Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad, Jan 7 Aramghar-Nehru Zoological Park flyover, the second longest flyover in Hyderabad, was, on Monday, inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who decided to name it after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently.

The four-kilometre-long six-lane flyover has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 800 crore.

The bi-directional flyover connects Aramghar with the Nehru Zoological Park and is expected to ease congestion on the high-traffic density corridor, which is part of the Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recalled that the longest flyover P. V. Narasimha Rao Expressway, which spans 11.5 km, was built by former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajashekhara Reddy during the previous Congress government.

He said the construction of the second longest flyover in a record time is proof of the priority the Congress government attaching to urban development and re-imagination of the capital as part of Mission 'Hyderabad Rising'.

The Chief Minister added that since coming to power, the Congress government has been making all-out efforts to solve every problem of the metropolis.

Stating that Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were built during Nizam's rule to address the drinking water problem in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy said as part of Vision 2050 his government is taking initiatives to provide drinking water for the city for the next few decades in a sustainable way.

The Metro rail expansion and Musi rejuvenation project are meant not only for the development of Hyderabad city but also to ensure long-term environmental sustainability and an answer to climate crises.

"We are ready to join hands and work in tandem with everyone for the development of Hyderabad. We will move forward with the AIMIM for city development. We pursue politics only during the elections and move together with everyone for Hyderabad's development. Development must become a people's movement," Revanth Reddy said in the presence of AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Chief Minister said Telangana would develop further once the Regional Ring Road work is completed.

"This is not an old city but the original city and original Hyderabad. The government will take up the construction of a cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank and develop it as the most attractive tourist spot," he added.

Revanth Reddy said that he was ready to provide funds for development and made it clear that the responsibility of completing the work lies with the public representatives.

The foundation stone for the new building of Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal will be laid soon, he added.

