HYDRAA begins demolition of illegal building in Hyderabad's Madhapur

Hyderabad, Jan 5 Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Sunday began demolition of a multi-storeyed building constructed illegally in the Madhapur area.

The bulldozers deployed by HYDRAA officials started the demolition of a five-storeyed building constructed on 100-Feet Road in Ayappa Society.

The building was illegally constructed on 684 yards leaving no setback as per the rules. HYDRAA had issued notices to the building owner last year following complaints from local people regarding the construction of the building with a cellar and ground floor, allegedly in violation of the High Court order.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had also issued notices to the building owner.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, accompanied by Revenue and GHMC officials inspected the building on Saturday.

This is one of the major demolition actions undertaken by HYDRAA, which was formed in July last year.

The government constituted HYDRAA for Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) for the purpose of disaster management, asset protection and other functions.

This body has been tasked with the protection of assets government assets like parks, layout open spaces, playgrounds, lakes and nalas in and around the city.

It faced wide criticism for its war footing demolition of some illegal structures and encroachments.

In August last year, HYDRAA demolished the N-Convention Centre, owned by popular actor Nagarjuna in the Madhapur area.

The property has been under scrutiny for years following allegations that it was constructed in the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and buffer zone of the Thammidikunta Lake.

The N-Convention Centre had allegedly encroached upon 1.12 acres of the FTL area and an additional 2 acres within the buffer zone.

Actor Nagarjuna denied allegations of encroachment. Nagarjuna said he was pained by the unlawful manner of demolition contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases.

Last week, HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath said it reclaimed about 200 acres of encroachments, including 12 lakes, eight parks and even government land, in less than a year. He claimed that the agency also redefined and reoriented the real estate of Hyderabad.

The IPS officer said that property buyers are well aware of crucial aspects such as buffer zones, Full Tank Level (FTL), notary patta, and increasingly exercising due diligence.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA announced that it will conduct Prajavani every Monday where people can directly lodge their complaints. The agency said it aims to protect and restore lakes, nalas, government and public spaces, as well as provide assistance and cooperation to the people during natural disasters. Every Monday (excluding government holidays) has been earmarked for receiving complaints.

This programme will be held from 11 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. and again from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm at Buddha Bhavan, Raniganj to receive complaints as well as suggestions from the people. The HYDRAA Commissioner advised that all supporting documents related to the complaint along with complete details should be brought to the office.

