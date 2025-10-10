HYDRAA reclaims government land worth Rs 750 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 10 In another key operation, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday removed encroachment on five acres of government land to reclaim the property worth Rs 750 crore.

HYDRA officials removed encroachments on the land in upscale Banjara Hills in the heart of the city and took possession of the property.

The land on Banjara Hills Road No. 10 in Shaikpet Mandal was allegedly encroached by one Parthsatrthy, who had even deployed bouncers and dogs to "protect" it.

According to HYDRAA officials, the government had previously allocated 1.20 acres of the 5 acres to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Parthasarathi, claiming ownership of the entire 5 acres including the 1.20 acres, approached the court. Parthasarathi fenced the area and stationed bouncers along with guard dogs for protection.

While the case was pending in court, Parthasarathi took control of the entire 5 acres and constructed sheds.

Locals had complained to HYDRAA that Parthasarathi set up a base on government land, consuming alcohol, and intimidating them. He also obstructed the Water Board's efforts to build a water reservoir to supply drinking water to several residential areas. The Water Board and Revenue officials also lodged a complaint with HYDRA.

According to HYDRAA, Parthasarathi attempted to seize government land using a fake survey number (403/52). Revenue and Water Board officials filed 4 criminal cases against Parthasarathi at the Banjara Hills Police Station.

It was confirmed that while government land exists under survey number 403, Parthasarathi encroached using a sub-number 403/52. HYDRAA confirmed that Parthasarathi claimed the 5 acres of government land using an unregistered sale deed.

Based on a letter from Shaikpet Revenue officials, encroachments were cleared amid heavy security arrangements. HYDRAA removed the fencing erected by Parthasarathi along with the sheds inside. HYDRAA set up fencing around the 5 acres and installed boards identifying it as government land.

HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath had announced last month that it reclaimed 923 acres of government land worth Rs.50,000 crore during the last one year.

The agency reclaimed 923.14 acres of government land, lakes, parks, nalas and roads.

Since its formation on July 19 last year, HYDRAA conducted 96 drives to remove about 581 encroachments.

The reclaimed land include 424 acres of government land, 233 acres of lakes and 218 acres of roads. The agency also removed encroachment on 15 acres of nala and 25 acres of parks.

The Commissioner said that HYDRAA so far received about 5000 complaints about encroachments of lakes, parks, roads, nalas, government land and illegal layouts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor