"I always looked forward to hearing his views," PM Modi condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

PM Modi said Yadav was a key soldier for Indian democracy during the period of the Emergency.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," tweeted PM Modi.

"I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," Prime Minister said in another tweet.

The prime minister also attached several pictures of the late leader.

The SP chief breathed his last on Monday at the age of 82 after being in a critical condition and on life-saving drugs for the past several days at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 2 after his health deteriorated.

PM Modi termed Mulayam Singh Yadav as a "remarkable personality."

"He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia," the PM wrote.

The news of Mulayam Singh's demise was announced by his son and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav today.

"My respected father and everyone's leader is no more," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted his condolences at the demise of the Samajwadi patriarch.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots mass leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah tweeted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also expressed his grief over the loss of the "son of the soil of Uttar Pradesh."

"The news of the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav 'Netaji', the socialist leader and son of the soil of Uttar Pradesh, is like the collapse of a stone of the Indian democratic foundation. As the Chief Minister of UP, and Union Minister, he served the public. He stood against communalism throughout his life. Peace," tweeted Baghel.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

