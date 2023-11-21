"I am fine maa, please...": Trapped worker in Uttarkashi tunnel sends heartfelt message to mother

In a significant development in the ongoing rescue efforts at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarkashi, workers who have been trapped for 10 days received some relief as communication was established with them through a 6-inch pipeline. The rescue team successfully spoke to the trapped workers on Tuesday morning, marking a breakthrough in the operation.

Jaidev, one of the trapped workers, spoke to the supervisor at the collapse site, assuring his mother in Bangla, "Please record, I will tell something to my maa. Maa, tension koroni aami thik achi. Time a kheye nebe. Babakeo time a kheye nite bolbe (Mother, do not worry about me, I am fine. Please you and father eat your meals on time)." The supervisor reassured the workers that evacuation plans were in progress and asked if they wanted to convey messages to their parents, ANI quoted.

Despite being trapped for an extended period, the trapped workers displayed remarkable patience and courage as they communicated with their relatives, urging them not to worry. The supervisor emphasized that evacuation efforts were underway, providing hope to the workers awaiting rescue.

Arnold Dix, the president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association overseeing the rescue, provided insights into the ongoing efforts. He mentioned that the 6-inch lifeline pipeline was being made fully functional, and work was ongoing for the auguring of the evacuation tunnel.

Arnold Dix said, "The lifeline 6-inch pipeline has been inserted and works are being done to make it fully functional. Works are being done for the auguring of the evacuation tunnel which is being drilled as well. Works are also in progress to create safe places within the tunnel. This is an extremely dangerous environment. We are making it safe for the rescuers there as well. Auguring requires very precise engineering."

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue operation | International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix says, "It's fantastic, of course, the news we have had over the last few hours. It is great to see the faces of those men that we are going to bring home. We have food going to… pic.twitter.com/t5f47dPgbu — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

Earlier today, rescuers managed to insert an endoscopy camera into the tunnel, revealing ample space for the trapped workers to move around. The camera facilitated communication between the rescue team and the workers. The team requested the workers to come in front of the camera for identification purposes. After the workers complied, the rescue team informed them that the pipeline would be cleaned, and they were asked to move away from the camera and the compressor.

The tunnel collapse occurred on November 12 during the construction of a tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot, trapping 41 laborers due to a muck fall in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. The trapped workers are believed to be in a 2 km-built tunnel portion with concrete work, providing safety, electricity, and water access.

The ongoing rescue efforts continue to focus on ensuring the safety of both the workers and rescuers in the challenging environment of the collapsed tunnel.