I am Gandhi not Savarkar and Gandhi never offers apology

Just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, he held a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology, said a defiant Rahul Gandhi after a journalist asked him if it would be easier had Rahul paid heed to BJP's demands for an apology over his remarks in UK

He further said, Let me speak in the Parliament. I asked to speak in the Parliament, twice I asked wrote to the speaker while a third time I presented myself physically.

I asked the Speaker to let me speak but he said it is not in my hands, then who has the power if not him?, Gandhi said. He further said, "Shall I ask Modiji but he will not allow me to speak.

Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023, the notification read.

A court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?