I am not fighting for any post, says KCR

Hyderabad, Nov 26 With just four days to go for Assembly elections in Telangana, Chief Minister and BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said he is not fighting for any post but wants to make the state poverty-free and 100 per cent literate.

In emotional remarks at an election rally in Jagtial, he said that credit of achieving Telangana state itself was a big honour for him and after people blessed him with two terms as the Chief Minister.

KCR, as Rao is popularly called, said there can’t be any position higher than the credit of achieving Telangana state.

"Still you made me Chief Minister twice. There is no other Telugu CM who had a longer tenure than me," he said.

The BRS chief clarified that he was not fighting for any post but his goal is to see Telangana totally free from poverty, 100 per cent literate like Kerala and prosperity of farmers with irrigation for every inch of the land.

"I am turning 70. What more I need in life," he asked and requested people to cast their votes after studying the approach of the parties and thinking of the leaders.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Khanapur in Nirmal district, KCR said that BRS, in its rule for 10 years, removed the "curse: of Congres’s 50-year-rule. He asked the people to compare the welfare schemes implemented during the BRS rule with the Congress.

KCR said that the BRS is paying pensions by increasing the wealth of the state but during its rule, Congress could not even provide drinking water to people. He claimed that the benefits of welfare are reaching different sections. The BRS is implementing several schemes for the welfare of farmers.

The BRS chief claimed that Telangana is the only state providing 24-hour power to farmers but Congress leaders are saying that three-hour power will be sufficient. Slamming Congress leaders for promising to bring back Indiramma Rajyam, KCR said no section of people was happy during Indira Gandhi’s rule.

He said people had to suffer a lot during her rule and now Congress leaders want to bring back the same days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor