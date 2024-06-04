I bow before the secular voters of Thrissur: Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 As the counting of votes enters the final rounds, Suresh Gopi’s margin of victory has crossed 73,000. The actor-turned-politician said that he owes this "win" to the secular voters of Thrissur and that he bows before them.

With his imminent victory, finally the 'lotusl has bloomed in Kerala, even when BJP has no legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

“I pay my 'pranam' to all the gods as this was a huge struggle for me and the gods have rewarded me. I was swimming across the tide and the people of Thrissur have showered their blessings on me,” said Gopi.

“I wish to thank Amit Shah for launching me in the constituency in 2023 and my political god - Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Gopi while speaking to media at his home here.

He pushed aside former State Minister and CPI leader V. S.Sunilkumar and sitting Congress MP from neighbouring Vadakara constituency K. Muraleedharan, who was shifted to Thrissur to second and third places respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor