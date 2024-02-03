I clicked button 124 times to disburse Rs 2.55L cr, click 2 buttons for me: Jagan tells voters

Amaravati, Feb 3 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said he clicked the button 124 times to disburse Rs 2.55 lakh crore under welfare schemes during the last five years and appealed to people to click two buttons in the upcoming elections for him to ensure that these schemes continue.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Denduluru in East Godavari district, he urged people to vote for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the ensuing elections to state Assembly and Lok Sabha.

He stated that he had clicked the button 124 times to disburse a whopping Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT for welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries with transparency in the last 57 months and called upon the cadre to advise people to press two buttons for the YSRCP, one for the Assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha in the ensuing elections.

Claiming that YSRCP took birth from the sweat and aspirations of people, he said its clean sweep only will ensure the continuity of the slew of welfare schemes.

"Our target is to get a clear mandate for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections. A vote for the TDP and Jana Sena will only result in revoking of all welfare schemes,” he said.

He asked the YSRCP cadre to get ready to bring another historic victory for the Party in the ensuing elections by spreading the message of welfare and social justice to the doorstep of people. Unable to pedal his cycle alone, Chandrababu who is a non-resident Andhra, is seeking the support of other non-resident politicians like Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, his coverts in BJP like his sister-in-law and the political parties that ditched the State, to push it through, he said.

"The gang of four, like a pack of wolves, is aiming all sorts of arrows at me thinking I am alone. But they don't know you are my armour and would teach them a fitting lesson," Jagan said.

Asserting that he is the servant of people, a clean sweep of YSRCP will help them get perennial relief from 'Chandragrahanam', he said, adding the reality is that Jagan has earned a permanent place in the hearts of crores of people.

"You and God are my confidence and strength, The sea of humanity here proves that if people believe in a leader, the response becomes like this," he said.

The opposition, with the support of the friendly media, has declared a war on welfare, administrative reforms and the transformation of villages, the Chief Minister said, adding that it is an attack on the transformation of education, schools and the health sector.

"While Chandrababu cannot claim to have even a single achievement to his credit despite ruling the state for 14 years, we have transformed all villages from Kuppam to Ichapuram by launching the volunteer system, secretariats, RBKs, village clinics and family doctors and taking preventive health care to the doorstep of people through Jagananna Arogya Suraksha," he said.

"We have also rendered social justice to SC, ST, Backward Class and minorities by allotting them 68 per cent positions in the Cabinet, 50 per cent in nominated posts and contracts besides building 17 new medical colleges, 10 fishing harbours, 4 new sea ports, creating 2,13,000 new government job, distributing 31 lakh house site pattas and constructing 22 lakh houses," he added.

