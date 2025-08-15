I-Day: Haryana Guv wishes soldiers for safeguarding borders

Ambala, Aug 15 Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Friday hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the state-level 79th Independence Day celebrations in Ambala City.

Extending warm greetings and best wishes on the occasion, the Governor conveyed special Independence Day wishes to the soldiers who safeguard the nation’s borders day and night.

Earlier, the Governor paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak, bowing in respect to the martyrs. He also honoured war widows, family members of freedom fighters, and eminent persons who participated in the Emergency and Hindi andolan.

The Governor’s wife, Mitra Ghosh, was also present on the occasion. Governor Ghosh said that 79 years ago, in 1947, the dream of every Indian for independence was fulfilled.

This day, he added, is also an occasion to remember the countless martyrs and freedom fighters who laid down their lives to secure this freedom.

He said that he pays heartfelt homage to all known and unknown martyrs and expressed his gratitude to the great freedom fighters. He said that, as in previous years, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has filled the nation with patriotic fervour, with the tricolour flying high on every home, street, and neighbourhood.

He expressed gratitude to the nation-builders, border-guarding soldiers, talented scientists, farmers, and hardworking labourers who, through their skill, courage, and dedication, have made India a global power. Haryana, he recalled, played a leading role in the freedom struggle as the revolt of 1857 began in Ambala on May 8, 1857.

In memory of those fighters, a ‘Shaheedi Samarak’ is being built in Ambala at a cost of Rs 538 crore.

Governor Ghosh lauded Haryana’s soldiers for their significant contribution to guarding the nation’s frontiers even after Independence, setting new examples of bravery during the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars, and in the Kargil conflict.

Highlighting India’s growing global stature, he said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s voice “is heard on international platforms”.

“Our nation is not only producing missiles with advanced indigenous technology but also successfully executing missions like Suryaayan, Chandrayaan, and Mangalyaan.”

Referring to recent defence successes, Governor Ghosh pointed out that the world witnessed the strength of India’s homegrown technology and weaponry during Operation Sindoor.

He also praised the Indian Army’s Operation Mahadev, which brought justice to those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

