I-Day parade rehearsal, security drill held successfully in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 13 Full dress rehearsals for the Independence Day parade were held across the Kashmir and Jammu divisions on Wednesday as a multi-tier security network is in place to secure the parades and celebrations on August 15.

V.K.Birdi, IGP (Kashmir Zone), told reporters in Srinagar on Wednesday that full dress rehearsals for the Independence Day parades were successfully held across the Valley.

“In addition to this, a security drill was also successfully concluded at different district headquarters of the Valley today. Srinagar police, with the assistance of the CRPF, have made multi-tier security arrangements, especially for the main parade in Srinagar city, where VIPs attend the function," he said.

The IGP said that spotters have been deployed at many places to secure the venue of the Independence Day parade. "People are requested to attend the main parade in Srinagar in large numbers as all arrangements for safety and security have been put in place,” he said.

Asked about the infiltration bid on the Line of Control in Uri sector earlier in the day, the senior officer said the operation pertains to the LoC and when all details become available, these would be shared with the media.

In another question regarding the 13-day-long anti-terrorist operation in the Akhal Devsar forests of Kulgam district, the IGP said the operation was in its concluding stage and all details would be made available once it ends.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner V.K. Bidhuri took the salute at the main Independence Day parade in Srinagar, while the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, took the salute at the rehearsal parade in the M.A.Stadium in Jammu city.

A security drill was also held in Jammu city and other district headquarters of the division earlier in the day.

Ahead of the country’s Independence Day, a mega ‘Tiranga Rally’ attended by hundreds of people, including senior officers of the administration, police, and the common citizens, was organised in Srinagar on Tuesday. The rally was led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Later, the CM said, "We should uphold the prestige of the national flag; it is our identity, and we should respect it.”

