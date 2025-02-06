I do not believe in factionalism: Ex-CM Bommai tells K'taka BJP leaders

Bengaluru, Feb 6 Commenting on some senior leaders plotting against Karnataka BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai, has dubbed the development as unfortunate.

Releasing an official statement on Thursday in this regard, Bommai said, "I strongly believe that the central leadership will immediately focus on the developments in Karnataka BJP, hold discussions with all key leaders, and make an appropriate decision."

Bommai stated, “The Congress government in the state is witnessing extreme misgovernance, failing on all fronts. Common people, farmers, and women are facing hardships, while incidents of violence and suicides are on the rise. At a time when the BJP should be waging a battle against this, internal differences and infighting within the party are deeply unfortunate.”

He stated that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is providing efficient governance to the entire nation.

"The decisions made by the party leadership are final, and I do not believe in factionalism. Therefore, the question of me calling any group meeting does not arise,” he clarified.

“I am one of the many leaders making sincere efforts to bring everyone together. Both sides must remain patient and, under the guidance of Karnataka BJP’s senior-most leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, as well as other senior leaders, we must sit together and resolve this issue through dialogue. If not, we must abide by the decision of the party leadership," Bommai asserted.

The statement has been made following the development of the rebel camp, which has been vehemently pushing for the replacement of State President B.Y. Vijayendra, suffering a setback as the party’s high command refused to entertain their complaints against him, sources stated on Thursday.

Furthermore, the high command has reprimanded former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi for making a false statement to the media, claiming that their group had met BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

The senior leadership has expressed outrage against the rebel camp for tarnishing the party’s image.

In this backdrop, the rebels, who were hopeful of convincing the top leadership to replace Vijayendra, have faced a severe setback and are returning from New Delhi empty-handed, sources confirmed.

The rebel leaders had met Bommai in New Delhi and sources stated that they also pressured him to lead their team to replace Vijayendra as the state chief.

