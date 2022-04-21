'I don't think this is 4th wave', says ex- head scientist amid rising covid cases

In some cities across the country, the number of coronavirus cases has once again started to rise. Restrictions are once again being imposed after the increasing number of corona patients. Masks have once again been made mandatory in some cities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including the national capital Delhi. In fact, due to the declining number of coronavirus cases, the mask wearing was not mandatory in these cities. But the growing number of coronavirus cases has sparked a debate over whether the fourth wave of corona has occurred.

But the former chief scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr. Raman R. Gangakhedkar has rejected the discussion of the fourth wave of corona. "I don't think this is the 4th wave. The entire world continues to witness BA.2 variant affect people across the world. Some of us have misunderstood mandatory use of a mask which has been withdrawn means no fear of acquiring infection, said Dr Gangakhedkar, ex- head scientist at ICMR. His statement has come as a great relief to the people of the country.



Dr. Gangakhedkar said that no new variant has emerged so far. Those who are older, those who have not taken vaccines, those who have got infected so far, need to remember to use a face mask: Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of epidemiology & communicable disease at ICMR.

He said that schools should not be closed as it would hamper the education and overall development of the students. Students above the age of 12 years who have low immunity should get vaccinated as soon as possible, appealed Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar.