'I Feel Like a Burden': Delhi University Student’s Suicide Note Reveals Mental Anguish

A heartbreaking tragedy has emerged from the capital as Sneha Debnath, a student of Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and a native of Tripura, was found dead in the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony flyover. Her disappearance on July 7 ended with the discovery of her body days later, confirming fears of suicide. A letter recovered from her hostel room has cast light on her emotional turmoil, indicating she had made a conscious and personal decision to end her life.

In the letter, Sneha confessed she felt like a “burden” and described her life as “unbearable.” She clearly stated her intention to jump off the Signature Bridge, emphasizing that there was no conspiracy, pressure, or external force involved in her decision. “I consider myself unfortunate and a burden. This way of living has become unbearable for me,” she wrote. Her words reflected deep emotional pain, and a sense of loneliness, which she had apparently carried silently.

According to police sources, Sneha called her mother early in the morning on July 7, around 5:56 AM, claiming she was going to drop a friend at Sarai Rohilla railway station. However, when her mother later tried to contact her, Sneha’s phone was found switched off. Concerned, her family registered a missing person report, prompting the police to launch an immediate investigation.

During the inquiry, a cab driver informed the police that he had dropped Sneha not at the railway station, but near the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River. This detail, aligned with her suicide note, directed the search operation to the bridge area. Unfortunately, due to all CCTV cameras on the bridge being non-functional, the area became a 'blind spot,' hindering search efforts.

Despite extensive search operations by the Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) across a 7-kilometer stretch around the Signature Bridge on July 9, no trace was found until her body was recovered a few days later near the Geeta Colony flyover. The police have since taken custody of the body for further investigation and postmortem.

Sneha had reportedly left home with only her mobile phone and had not engaged in any bank transactions over the past four months, suggesting emotional withdrawal prior to her final decision. Her suicide note now stands as a somber reminder of the silent battles many young individuals face and the urgent need for mental health awareness and support.