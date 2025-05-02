I get threat calls too, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, May 2 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday revealed that he has been receiving threat calls.

He made the revelation during his Mandya trip while responding to a question from the media regarding threat calls made to Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.

"I also get threat calls - we can’t help it. The Police Department has been informed. We have instructed them to trace those making the threat calls and to take appropriate action.”

Asked again whether he personally has received threat calls, Siddaramaiah confirmed it. "Yes, I have also got threat calls."

Responding to a question about the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah said: "I have to look into the details of the case. I spoke to the police yesterday. It seems he had a rowdy sheet history. We have already sent the ADGP, Law and Order, to investigate the matter. I don’t yet know the details about who committed the murder or why."

"Whoever the accused may be, a human life is valuable. In this regard, I have instructed officials to identify the accused and ensure they are arrested and legal action is taken against them."

Asked whether the murder was premeditated, Siddaramaiah said: "We have to ascertain whether it was pre-planned or not. I don’t know yet. It will be revealed during the investigation."

Regarding BJP leaders heading to Mangaluru to attend the final rites of Shetty, CM Siddaramaiah remarked: "BJP leaders are always on the lookout for incidents like this to exploit for political purposes."

“What do BJP leaders have to say about the Pahalgam terror attack that took place last week? Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site? Twenty-six people lost their lives. Terrorists opened fire on them. Did the Prime Minister visit?" he asked.

"Is that not a security failure? Isn’t it a lapse? One of our leaders who visited Kashmir told me that there was not a single security or police personnel present there. What does that mean? Hundreds of tourists go there - shouldn’t police be deployed?"

Asked about the rise in liquor prices during his tenure, CM Siddaramaiah said: "Are you aware of the temperance policy? The idea is not to ban alcohol entirely, but to reduce alcohol consumption. Increasing prices is part of an effort to curb drinking habits."

