'I hope the Yatra achieves its target': Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo' invite

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the 'success' of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' while thanked him for inviting him to the march.

Taking to Twitter, the SP chief said, "Thank you for inviting me to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and congratulations on the success of the movement."

"India is not just a geographical entity, but it is also about love, non-violence, sympathy, cooperation and harmony which keeps it together. I hope the yatra, launched to protect our national ethos and identity, will achieve the objective," the SP chief added.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rolled into the national capital on December 24.

The yatra, which has covered 10 states so far, is currently on a nine-day winter break and will resume on January 3 when it will enter Uttar Pradesh.

It will reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.

So far, the 3,250-km-long yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and the national capital, New Delhi.

The Congress had earlier called the Yatra as the longest foot march undertaken by a politician in Indian political history.

( With inputs from ANI )

